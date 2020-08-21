UofSC Black student athletes push for renaming of Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of prominent University of South Carolina student athlete alumni held a news conference ahead of a hearing with the Presidential Commission on University History.
The group of alumni says they wanted to discuss the importance of renaming the University of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center on Friday.
They want the name of the school’s wellness and fitness center changed, saying it is currently named after segregationist U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond.
The speakers included former Gamecock football player and candidate for US Congress Moe Brown and Super Bowl champion Darian Stewart, a press release stated.
When the press conference began, it turned out only Brown was going to be speaking, but he would be reading statements from his fellow alumni athletes including Marcus Lattimore, Natasha Hastings, Cheslie Kryst who couldn’t make it to the conference.
Brown said he will be meeting with Presidential Committee for History, created to address building names in an effort to create a more inclusive and diverse university.
“It’s great to be back on here on USC’s campus. I stand here representing an informal group of black student-athlete alumni,” Brown said. “to advance a difficult and complicated conversation around the removal of [Strom Thurmond’s] name from this very building.”
Brown emphasized many of Thurmond’s stances as racist and full of bigotry, outlining him as one of the bulwarks of racism in this country during the civil rights movement.
“Senator Thurmond’s beliefs were consistent with the bigots and racist and segregationist monster that was deeply rooted in the south, so much so that he was a presidential candidate for the segregationist States Rights Democrats in 1948. He led the longest filibuster in US history in objection to the passage of the Civil Rights Act,” Brown said.
Brown recalled a quote from Thurmond which outlined the determination with which Thurmond would prevent African Americans from integrating with white citizens of South Carolina.
“He also was quoted saying all the laws of Washington, and all the bayonets of the Army cannot force a negro into our homes, into our schools, into our churches and our places our recreation, and our amusements,” Brown said.
As Brown said the words “recreation” and “amusements” he pointed up at the Wellness and Fitness Center.
“I support the removal of the name, not because I have a personal vendetta with Mr. Thurmond, but for the future generation of students who attend this amazing university,” Brown said in closing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.