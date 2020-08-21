TN fugitive wanted in drive-by shooting arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fugitive from Tennessee who was wanted in connection with a May drive-by shooting was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Friday, authorities said.
According to information from the U.S. Marshals’ Office, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force’s Myrtle Beach team located Davon Holt in the Myrtlewood Apartments and arrested him without incident.
Holt was wanted by the Columbia, Tenn., Police Department on two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, and one count each of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to law enforcement.
The charges stem from a drive-by shooting that happened on May 21.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.