Tidelands Health offering free, weekly COVID-19 testing through September

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health has made it easy for people to get tested if they believe they may have contracted the coronavirus.
The health system has started offering free, weekly drive through tests in Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island.
“From what we’re seeing with the screening events it’s basically people that just want to be tested. Maybe because of traveling or having to go back to school or work. Maybe they had a friend or family member that was positive, and they aren’t sure if they were exposed or not so they just wanna be sure,” said Jason Self, the director of outpatient services at Tidelands Health.
Testing is available at the following times and locations:
- Every Tuesday, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island
- Every Friday, 2 p.m – 5 p.m., Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conference Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach
Self said that Tidelands will continue offering the testing events through September.
He said at their largest testing event, they performed about 2,500 COVID-19 tests at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark.
But he added that the number of people getting tested as dropped.
Self said that on Friday they had enough test kits to do about 300 COVID-19 tests and estimated that they would probably test about 250 people.
Despite the drop in testing numbers, the turnaround time in getting results has become quicker.
“We’re definitely back in the two to three-day range. DHEC has partnered with another laboratory that has been working with our results and of getting them back very quickly. The results from today’s test will be back most likely no later than Tuesday morning. That is a very quick turnaround it’s less than 2 to 3 business days on most of our results for the screening tests,” Self said.
Anyone who needs additional information about COVID-19 or the testing events can call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.
