Suspect in pair of stabbings back in Myrtle Beach to face charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The suspect in a pair of stabbings in Myrtle Beach has been brought back to the Grand Strand to face charges.
Online records show Timothy Player was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on Friday. He was arrested in Tennessee last week
Player was wanted in a pair of separate stabbings in the city.
Myrtle Beach Police said the first happened on June 23 along Chester Street. The victim told officers they got into an altercation with Player, suffering a cut to the hand.
The second incident occurred on July 9, when authorities were then called to a hotel on 7th Avenue North. MBPD said they found a victim lying face down on the floor with a stand wound. A witness told police he saw Player and the victim fighting and went to get help, only to come back and see the victim bleeding.
Player is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery as well as two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Online records show no bond has been set for Player and no court date has been set.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.