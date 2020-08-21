Police: Juveniles arrested in connection with Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Authorities in Lumberton announced Friday that arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt last month.
The Lumberton Police Department said three juveniles are in custody and are charged in the shooting - which happened on the afternoon of July 24. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of the Burkes Outlet store on Fayetteville Road and found one person with a gunshot wound.
Police added the arrests occurred throughout the month of August, the latest of which coming Friday.
All three juveniles face charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. They’re all being held at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.
No other information was made immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.