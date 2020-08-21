One sent to hospital after car overturns in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was transported to the hospital Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Loris, officials said.
Crews were called to an accident in the area of Coats and Jasmine roads around 5:50 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A photo from the scene shows the vehicle overturned.
The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately known.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash and is investigating.
