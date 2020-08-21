N.C. trooper returns to work after suffering serious injuries in crash on interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper is returning to work after he was seriously injured in a car crash on I-40 this summer.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced the return of Trooper Devin Rich, who is now back to full duty after recovering from injuries suffered in the crash.
On July 7, 2020, Trooper Rich was working a crash on I-40 when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
Rich, who was taken to an area hospital, received serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Trooper Rich was among five patrol vehicles struck within a month’s time-frame across the state.
“SHP welcomes Trooper Rich back to full duty and celebrates his speedy recovery!,” a Facebook post wrote.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.