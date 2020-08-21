N.C. application approved for extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s application for an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits has been approved, officials say.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the North Carolina Division of Employment Security’s application for $300 per beneficiary grant funding for the Lost Wages Assistance program (LWA) on Friday, Aug. 21.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper said he was preparing to accept the extended unemployment benefits for North Carolina that President Donald Trump ordered as part of the continuing response to the COVID-19 economic downturn.
DES has reportedly been working to reprogram its benefits system and set up the accounting process to make payments to eligible North Carolinians as quickly as possible.
Officials say updates on a timeline for payments will be provided as more information is available.
The initial funding is for three weeks of lost wages assistance benefits. FEMA has indicated it will assess the availability of funds for additional weeks of benefits.
Eligible North Carolinians will receive lost wages assistance for the benefit weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, 2020.
The following eligibility requirements must be met for a person to receive the $300 in lost wages assistance.
- The claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from programs including state unemployment insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Extended Benefits.
- The claimant must be unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DES will provide additional information about Lost Wages Assistance in North Carolina as it becomes available at des.nc.gov.
The Division of Employment Security is still working to clear a backlog created when there was a surge in claims filed earlier in the pandemic. A team of experts is focused on resolving all claims by dividing them into periods based on the date they were filed.
