N.C. agency expands awareness campaign for missing Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the North Carolina-based CUE Center for Missing Persons are expanding an awareness campaign for an Horry County man who has been missing for nearly seven years.
Zachary Malinowski was last seen in the Aynor area on Aug. 25, 2013.
When ordering pizza for delivery or pickup from several Horry County pizza restaurants, a photo of Malinowski will be included with the customer’s order, according to a press release from CUE.
The following locations will be handing out flyers:
- Andy’s Pizza -Aynor
- Dominos - Conway
- Dominos - Little River
- Pizza Hut - Conway
- Little Caesars - Conway (Hwy 544)
- Little Caesars - Conway (Rivertown Blvd.)
- Papa John’s - Conway (Hwy 501)
- Papa John’s - Myrtle Beach
- Papa John’s - North Myrtle Beach
- Papa John’s - Socastee
- Papa John’s - Garden City
“The flyers are important to remind the community that Zach is still missing. Although there have been arrests in the case, there is still no justice. His family deserves to know where he is and justice must be served,” said CUE founder Monica Caison.
Several days after Malinowski disappeared, his burned out 1996 Chevy Beretta was found off Valley Forge Road in Aynor. But Malinowski was not found in the vehicle.
If you have any information on Malinowski’s disappearance, call Horry County police at 843-915-7995 or the CUE 24-hour tip line at 910-232-1697. All information is confidential.
