Myrtle Beach city manager to retire this year; city begins search for replacement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for a new city manager in Myrtle Beach.
The city of Myrtle Beach posted the job opening on its Facebook page on Friday after current City Manager John Pedersen announced that he is retiring later this year.
It shows that Slavin Management Consultants have been hired by the city to conduct the search.
The Myrtle Beach City Council will appoint the city manager who is the head of Myrtle Beach’s city government.
“The City Manager is responsible for implementing the policies of the City Council, directing business and administrative procedures and appointing departmental officials other City employees,” the job posting states.
It also touts Myrtle Beach’s location and its status as a premier family vacation destination.
City leaders are looking for someone who has experience with tourism-based communities, downtown revitalization, economic development, sports tourism and major event management.
The application deadline for the city manager position is Sept. 15.
