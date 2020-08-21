McMaster asks DHEC to promptly issue guidance to allow visitation at nursing homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is asking state health officials to provide guidance to allow visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
In a letter sent Friday to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Chairman Mark Elam, McMaster urged SCDHEC to “promptly issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”
Visitation restrictions at nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state have been in effect since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are committed to protecting the physical, mental and emotional health of our elderly and at-risk people - and their loved ones. Although no policy or procedure can eliminate all possibility of risk, it is clear that the time has come to expand current rules to allow in-person visitation by immediate family members, loved ones or caregivers,” McMaster said.
You can read McMaster’s letter to Elam in its entirety below.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.