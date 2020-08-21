Marlboro County High football practices canceled after coach tests positive for COVID-19

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Football practices at Marlboro County High School have been temporarily canceled after a coach tested positive for COVID-19, according to district superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord.
“We have discussed our protocols with healthcare professionals and we have advised the high school principal, Coach, and staff accordingly,” McCord said via text message. “This information was communicated to all families as best as possible.”
A timeframe for when practices would resume was not given, and McCord said officials “will be monitoring the situation closely.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.