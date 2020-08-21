Marion County School District purchases apartments to help recruit, retain teachers

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County School District is trying a new approach to help recruit new teachers to the area.
The school district has purchased three apartments that they are calling the “Dedicated Educator’s Next” or DEN, where new teachers can live.
District leaders said one of the difficulties of recruiting new teachers to the area is the challenge of finding affordable housing for those who are just starting out in their career.
“We are excited to offer low rent housing to at least three of our new teachers so they can have an affordable home and can have the opportunity to become an active member in our community,” said Paula Grant, the director of human relations.
The apartments are located at the corner of Tom Gasque and Bobby Gerald Parkway and are newly renovated flats.
“We have wanted to do this initiative for a while now,” explained Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea. “When the funding and the property became available, we knew we could make this work for our new teachers.”
The three apartments will be named after the mascots in all three of the district’s attendance zones: The Fox’s Den, The Auctioneer’s Den and the Warrior’s Den.
School leaders were able to buy the apartments through a funding from the Rural Teacher Recruiting Initiative.
