Labor Day weekend fireworks display along MarshWalk canceled due to COVID-19

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Labor Day weekend fireworks display along the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, officials said Friday.
“We regret having to cancel this spectacular event, but in light of the current ongoing world pandemic, we feel a strong obligation in our commitment to not host an event that would have difficulty in enforcing current CDC guidelines. Our primary concern is always the health and well-being of our guests, staff, and first responders,” a press release from the MarshWalk Group stated.
The fireworks show was previously rescheduled from July 4 to Sept. 6.
The MarshWalk Group represents eight MarshWalk restaurants: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken Jack’s, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, The Wicked Tuna, and Mojo’s.
“This has been a very tough year for our world and our community, but together we will get through this as we work together to stay healthy,” the release stated.
