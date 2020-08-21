Friday marks 3 years since deadly CresCom robbery as Brandon Council appeals conviction

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been three years since a man walked into a CresCom Bank in Conway, shot and killed two employees and drove off with thousands of dollars.
But this high-profile case is far from being out of the courtroom.
A jury found Brandon Council guilty last September of shooting and killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen on Aug. 21, 2017. That same jury then sentenced him to death.
Council and his attorneys filed a motion for a new sentencing trial or an acquittal of his death sentence. Council’s defense argued that the government provided two contradictory aggravating factors during closing arguments that tainted the jury’s decision and also that his sentencing was unconstitutional. But the court disagreed and denied the motion.
Council and his team then filed an appeal in December to overturn his conviction and sentence in the case, along with the denial of the motion for a new trial of judgement of acquittal.
Since the appeal was filed, Council has been given a new defense team to represent him in the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Council’s team has recently requested emails and documents from the government, along with “communications that the Court or its staff had with any expert who was contacted, retained, or under consideration to be retained to evaluate Mr. Council’s mental competency, including any voucher submitted by any expert.” This request stems from a motion filed before Council’s trial that asserted that he was incompetent to stand trial. But he was found fit to stand trial.
A date has not been set on when Council’s case will be heard by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
He is currently being held at the Terre Haute federal penitentiary in Indiana, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
