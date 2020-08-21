Florence man charged in connection with deadly weekend shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man remains in jail Friday following his arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on Aug. 16.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state 32-year-old Jyqwon Antonio Woods, of Florence, was booked Aug. 19 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond has not been set.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s investigators, Woods allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Chilton Lee at a home on East McIver Road in Quinby.
Investigators said the shooting was the result of a fight.
