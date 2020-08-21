FIRST ALERT: Scattered chances today, turning isolated for the weekend

Our main round of showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and into the evening hours.
By Andrew Dockery | August 21, 2020 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 3:59 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast turns drier for the weekend but we have to get through one more afternoon with decent rain chances at 40%. If you have plans today, look for the forecast to be pretty similar to the previous couple of days.

Have plans? Be prepared to move indoors briefly if needed.
Have plans? Be prepared to move indoors briefly if needed.

Don’t cancel any Friday plans but be prepared to move indoors or wait out a shower or storm at times today. The best chance of rain arrives this afternoon and into the evening but a few showers/storms cannot be ruled out for this morning. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s across the area today.

Our main round of showers and storms will arrive this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Our rain chances will drop to 30% for Saturday and 20% for Sunday. I think most of us stay dry in regards to the rain chances but the humidity will still be noticeable for those weekend plans. Highs will reach the mid 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s inland.

Our rain chances will turn isolated by this weekend with humidity still high.
Our rain chances will turn isolated by this weekend with humidity still high.

