FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms this weekend before signs of a warm-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier weather arrives as we gear up for a pleasant weekend with only a few hit or miss showers and storms expected for Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow, a 20% chance of rain is expected. Most of our rain chances will take place tomorrow afternoon and it won’t be a washout. Better chances of scattered showers and storms will arrive by Sunday, even so only a 30% chance of rain will take place.
As we head into next week, we’re looking at mostly dry, hot and humid weather to take shape. By Wednesday and Thursday feels like temperatures will be approaching the 100° mark. We won’t be expecting much relief in terms of rain chances either only a few isolated storms will take place next week.
