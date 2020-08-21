FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms this weekend before signs of a warm-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier weather arrives as we gear up for a pleasant weekend with only a few hit or miss showers and storms expected for Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow, a 20% chance of rain is expected. Most of our rain chances will take place tomorrow afternoon and it won’t be a washout. Better chances of scattered showers and storms will arrive by Sunday, even so only a 30% chance of rain will take place.