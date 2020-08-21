FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms this weekend before signs of a warm-up

Weekend Weather (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson | August 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 5:22 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier weather arrives as we gear up for a pleasant weekend with only a few hit or miss showers and storms expected for Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow, a 20% chance of rain is expected. Most of our rain chances will take place tomorrow afternoon and it won’t be a washout. Better chances of scattered showers and storms will arrive by Sunday, even so only a 30% chance of rain will take place.

Weekend Weather (Source: WMBF)

As we head into next week, we’re looking at mostly dry, hot and humid weather to take shape. By Wednesday and Thursday feels like temperatures will be approaching the 100° mark. We won’t be expecting much relief in terms of rain chances either only a few isolated storms will take place next week.

Heat Index
Heat Index (Source: WMBF)

