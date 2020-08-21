Federal judge sentences Robeson County man for illegally possessing firearms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County man will spend more than a decade in federal prison.
A judge sentenced 43-year-old Larry Lowery on Thursday to 16 years in prison for unlawfully possession two firearms.
Lowery pleaded guilty back in January to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense.
According to court documents, Lowery was arrested in February 2018 on breaking and entering charges. Authorities said he had broken into two Robeson County businesses and stole several items.
Deputies said when they took Lowery into custody, they found two stolen firearms in his pockets.
Lowery is a convicted felon with nine separate felony breaking and entering convictions spanning two decades. One of those cases included breaking into a middle school and a church when he was 37 years old.
He also qualified as an Armed Career Criminal due to the numerous felony breaking and entering convictions, which meant he must face a minimum sentence of 180 months in prison.
“U.S. District Judge James C. Dever, III found a sentence above the minimum requirement was necessary and appropriate to protect the public and promote respect for the law,” a press release stated.
