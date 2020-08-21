COVID-19 cases in S.C. approach 110,000, 52 new deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 967 new cases of COVID-19, and 52 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 109,135 and those who have died to 2,339, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 35 new cases registered and one additional death, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 7,436 and the percent positive was 13.0%. As of Aug. 20, a total of 966,634 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of South Carolina’s 10,216 inpatient hospital beds, 8,351 are in use for a 81.74% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,079 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 278 are in ICU and 160 are ventilated.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
