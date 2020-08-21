‘Compassion through Fashion’ show by New Directions set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grab yourself a bowl of popcorn, curl up on the couch and make plans to livestream a one-of-a-kind fashion show.
The annual ’Compassion through Fashion’ show by non-profit New Directions is happening Saturday night.
The money raised is going to support New Directions’ four shelters, which are at an all-time high right now.
This means providing folks a place to sleep, food to eat, and providing assistance to find a new path.
Unique designs were supposed to be the centerpiece for this fashion show in March, but COVID-19 changed the event. It’s virtual this year and redesigned to fit our new normal.
Kathy Jenkins, the executive director New Directions, explained what they give to the homeless.
“So for 15 dollars per person, per night, we are able to provide all of the services that we provide, so not only the basic necessities that we all take for granted, but also the case management services and resources that are pulled in from other places in the community,” Jenkins said.
New Directions’ shelters are busy, with more people needing help for a place to stay. The fashion show, even if it’s on social media, is critical for fundraising.
Jenkins said right now, they have four shelters that are running 24/7. The pandemic hasn’t been easy on them either.
Jenkins added while businesses are struggling, New Directions is very busy which is not something they want to be.
For those staying at one of the shelters, Jenkins said job security has been among the biggest challenges. She also noted people are staying longer than normal.
They’re expecting to see this trend continue.
“It’s well known statistically that one in three Americans, prior to this, they were only a few paychecks away from being homeless,” Jenkins said. “We have to anticipate that we push forward with an expansion because we have to anticipate that there will be more people who are homeless when all is said and done.”
Pull out your cozy blankets and tune into the WMBF News Facebook page to watch the virtual fashion show benefiting New Directions on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.
You can donate through voting or the silent auction.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.