Coastal Carolina University reports nine new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University shared new data Friday morning on confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.
From Aug. 12 through Aug. 19, CCU reported six students tested positive for COVID-19. In that same timeframe, the school reported three employees were also positive for the novel coronavirus.
In addition, from June 8 through Aug. 19, the university reported there were 63 cumulative positive cases.
As defined by the university, cumulative positive cases are the “combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.”
Data will be collected weekly, with a cut-off point of Wednesdays at 5 p.m., officials said.
The information with then be shared with the public each Friday.
CCU began its fall semester this week with online instruction, which started Aug. 19. In-person classes are set to resume on Sept. 8.
