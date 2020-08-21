Chick-fil-A Classic canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the country’s top holiday basketball tournaments held in South Carolina will not be played this year.
Officials with the Chick-fil-A Classic announced Friday this year’s tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The tournament, which is held at Richland Northeast High School, has hosted Zion Williamson, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, and Steph Curry among other high school basketball stars who have all gone on to make names for themselves in the NBA.
The tournament, which started in 2002, has also hosted several nationally-ranked teams and featured over 40 McDonald’s All-Americans. The tournament typically draws some of the top college basketball coaches in the country including North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.
Tournament officials plan to hold the tournament in December 2021.
