CCU punter Myles Prosser added to Ray Guy Award watch list for 2020

AUGUSTA, GA – For the second-straight season, Coastal Carolina football’s punter Myles Prosser has been named to the 2020 Ray Guy Award watch list, the Augusta Sports Council and Ray Guy Award announced on Friday.
The Ray Guy Award identifies the nation’s top FBS collegiate punter at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN every year in December. This year the award celebrates its 20th year of recognizing the nation’s top collegiate punter. All FBS college punters are eligible for consideration.
Last season, Prosser handled the punting duties all season long, as he punted 42 times for 1,651 yards on the season, an average of 39.31 yards per punt. He placed 14 punts inside the 20-yard line, had a total of 12 punts fair caught, and booted two punts over 50 yards on the year.
Prosser recorded a career-long punt of 59 yards in the road game at ULM (Nov. 23) and also had a 54-yard punt in the home game versus Georgia State (Oct. 12). He totaled a season-high five punts in four-straight games - versus Georgia State, at Georgia Southern (Oct. 19), versus Troy (Nov. 2), and against Louisiana (Nov. 7).
He also tallied 13 kickoffs, posting an average of 56.8 yards per kick, and registered three tackles on the season, including two tackles in the road win at UMass (Sept. 21).
