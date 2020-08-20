9-year-old Tri-State girl, diagnosed with COVID-19, dies from unknown condition

“Dorielis was so full of life. She was a kind, quiet leader and she always had a friendly word for her classmates. She absolutely loved school and she would bounce down the halls with her positive, upbeat attitude. From a teacher perspective, Dorielis was what you want every student to be in your classroom. She was a helper and every day she lifted you up with a kind comment or sweet gesture. On the playground, she picked dandelion flowers for teachers and you often found her having conversations with the staff. A lover of books, Dorielis was always sneaking in extra reading time during classes, even during math. She was sound in her faith and she often brought her Spanish bible to school. Even though we taught Dorielis academics, she taught us so much more about faith, life, and teaching. We pray for peace and healing for her family.”