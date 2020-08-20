9-year-old Tri-State girl, diagnosed with COVID-19, dies from unknown condition

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown girl who tested positive for the coronavirus in May and was in a coma at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has passed away.
Dorielis, 9, a fourth-grader at Wildwood Elementary, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“It is with great sadness that I report that one of our students has died as a result of a medical mystery, possibly from COVID-19 complications. Dorielis Reyes-Paula, a Wildwood Elementary student, tested positive for COVID-19 in June. All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of this young person and want you to know that we are here to help you in any way we can,” Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. said in a letter to the district.
Her mother, Doranny Escolastico, said Dorielis began walking strangely on May 10. The girl was taken to Children’s, where doctors administered a coronavirus test upon seeing Dorielis couldn’t move one side of her body.
The test came back positive.
Dorielis’s had brain inflammation, which doctors first thought could be a tumor, then multiple sclerosis, then vasculitis. The treatment for vasculitis seemed briefly to work where the other treatments had failed, but an MRI revealed the inflammation continued to worsen.
“They decided to make calls to medical experts in different parts of the world to see if they had any similar cases as her,” Escolastico explained, “but could not find one.”
Dorielis soon lost the ability to walk, then to speak. She began having severe headaches and suffered an epileptic seizure on July 19. She was readmitted to the hospital, where doctors discovered the inflammation had led to bleeding in her brain.
Dorielis’s doctors say it’s possible the inflammation is related to the virus, but they aren’t sure. They told Escolastico there wasn’t even a name for what was happening.
Escolastico described her daughter as happy and friendly child with a curious spirit.
The single mother of five children, Dorielis being the oldest, set up a GoFundMe page to help the family.
“When we initially posted the GoFundMe information, just over $1,000 was in the account and now there is over $19,000. While the family grieves, we take comfort that our community rallied around them, lifted them up, and gave help with the medical bills. We hope the family finds peace,” Middletown City Schools said.
Wildwood Elementary teachers shared this about Dorielis:
“Dorielis was so full of life. She was a kind, quiet leader and she always had a friendly word for her classmates. She absolutely loved school and she would bounce down the halls with her positive, upbeat attitude. From a teacher perspective, Dorielis was what you want every student to be in your classroom. She was a helper and every day she lifted you up with a kind comment or sweet gesture. On the playground, she picked dandelion flowers for teachers and you often found her having conversations with the staff. A lover of books, Dorielis was always sneaking in extra reading time during classes, even during math. She was sound in her faith and she often brought her Spanish bible to school. Even though we taught Dorielis academics, she taught us so much more about faith, life, and teaching. We pray for peace and healing for her family.”
