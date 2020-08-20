‘What kind of person would do something like that’: DNR to investigate swan shot, killed in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is stepping in to investigate after a mother swan was shot and killed in a Murrells Inlet community.
There used to be eight white swans at the Woodlawn Plantation Lake: two adults and their six babies. But now Iggy, the father, is the only one left.
Resident Robert Jiorle said that at night he can hear Iggy calling out for his mate, Chloe.
Jiorle explained that a few of his neighbors chipped in to purchase the two swans from Illinois for the lake in their community.
They got the swans, at the permission of the lake developer, to take care of geese problem.
“There were hundreds and hundreds of geese. The dung all over the place, so, pretty filthy the birds were,” Jiorle said.
The swans, Iggy and Chloe, scared away the geese and Jiorle said they quickly became beloved pets for many of the neighbors.
But not all the neighbors were so keen on the swans.
“Unfortunately, someone shot and killed the female, who had six babies earlier this year,” Jiorle said.
Just a month before Chloe was killed, Jiorle arranged to have a local non-profit relocate the babies after two disappeared.
“They just are beautiful animals, and people like that, what kind of person would do something like that?” Jiorle questioned.
The shooting prompted a special homeowner’s association meeting, both about the animal cruelty and firing a gun in the neighborhood.
Jiorle said the HOA is working on a resolution and that Iggy keeps coming back to the empty nest, waiting for his family.
The SCDNR will be out in the neighborhood on Monday to assess the situation.
