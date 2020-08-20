Warrants: Nurse stole medication from children at behavioral health facility in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nurse at a behavioral health facility in Conway is accused of stealing medication from children.
Kyle Walton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child and five counts of theft of controlled substances.
Arrest warrants from the Department of Health and Environmental Control state that between September 2019 and June 2020, while Walton was working as a registered nurse at Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital, he would remove the contents of generic Adderall before giving it to the patients.
“The defendant allowed the medication to be administered to children, all while knowing that no active ingredients were contained within the capsules,” according to arrest warrants.
The court documents state that Walton used the medication for his own personal use.
Walton was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
