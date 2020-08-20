State mandated LEAP days program begins Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Students across South Carolina have a sneak peek into what face-to-face learning will look like this fall.
The LEAP days program is a first for public schools around the state, giving selected students a chance to get comfortable with how this school year will go.
Over 8,000 students were invited to participate in the five-day program. Over that number, 2,001 elementary students and 580 middle school students accepted.
Horry County Schools said criteria for students invited to participate include:
- Students who experienced low engagement during the spring closure
- Students who have demonstrated learning gaps
- Students in the process of evaluation for EL and special education
- Students who are homeless or migrant
The program is voluntary for students who were invited to attend.
Horry County parent David Warner’s special needs son is participating in the program.
Warner said the program is getting his son ready for the actual start of the school year.
“I think it’s going to be good for him to be able to get reacclimated to the environment, kind of feel the routine he’s back into again and not have to worry,” he said.
The goal of the program is to help students be ready for the first day of school on Sep. 8.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said some schools may have 26 students participating and others may have 200, but safety precautions are in place for the schools.
Activities include establishing routines and procedures COVID-19 related, revisiting prior content and skills, administrating diagnostic assessments, engaging in social and emotional learning, and reviewing individual education plans (IEPs).
Bourcier said this is also helping teachers see where students may need additional help.
“I think once the teachers get in there and start meeting with the students, they will have a better idea of where exactly that individual student stands and there might be some added activities that more focused for that individual student,” she said.
Bourcier added students will see exactly what face-to-face learning will be like when class is in session, including social distancing floor markers.
The focus is on the elementary and middle schools because they’re participating in the program.
For Warner’s son, this is helping him prepare.
Warner said sending his son back does come with questions, but he has to do what he believes is best.
“Is it a tough decision? Absolutely it is,” he said. “I mean, I think is it so hard to sit there and think am I going to send my son into something that could potentially be a really bad situation? I mean, this is a test for everyone, even the school. All you can do is hope and pray the right decision is being made.”
The program begins Monday, Aug. 20, and runs to Aug. 26.
The schedule for elementary school students is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For middle school students, it’s from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Transportation and meals are included for students attending.
