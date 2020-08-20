South Carolina announces reduced capacity for fall sports, including football

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The University of South Carolina announced Thursday that a plan to allow spectators for fall sports, including football, has been approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
The school’s athletic department said capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium will be reduced to around 20,000 seats this season. Plans to host soccer games at nearly 675 seats and volleyball games with up to 200 seats were also approved.
UofSC also said all events will feature mobile-only ticketing to reduce contact and points of entry. The schools’ athletic department added that other measures will be taken to host fans, and it will be implementing guidelines from the SEC, as well as state and local officials.
“We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan,” said athletic director Ray Tanner.
Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order allowing stadiums and sports venues to host fans, but only with approval from the state.
The Gamecocks’ football team opens the season at home against Tennesee on Sept. 26.
UofSC said ticket details will be announced at a later date.
