SCDNR approves plan for water main on Lewis Ocean Bays Preserve

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state, and to help serve the area, plans are in the works to build a new water main to serve northern parts of the Grand Strand.
Starting parallel to the newly constructed International Drive, the water main that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Approved on Thursday will start to head south.
Going south from International Drive, it’ll run into Highway 31 and head north, clinging to the outskirts of the Lewis Ocean Bays Preserve.
From there, it will stop where Highway 22 and Water Tower Road meet, featuring up to eight fire hydrants through the length of the project in order to provide fire protection to people who live in the area.
“In this case, we worked with DNR strategically to locate several locations for fire hydrants,” Christy Everette with Grand Strand Sewer and Water Authority said.
Initially, the authority proposed a route cutting through the preserve, a plan that’s cheaper for the authority. While that wasn’t approved due to environmental concerns, they’re now looking to complete the project with a $16 million budget.
SCDNR sent a statement to WMBF News, saying they’re happy with the agreement voted on:
“SCDNR is very pleased with the agreement reached on an easement at Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve that will allow Grand Strand Water and Sewage Authority to install a waterline. With the agreement, the installation will have the least amount of impact on the heritage preserve as possible. The line will be on the very outer edge of the preserve, and trees will not be removed unless it is absolutely necessary. Additionally, this waterline provides an advantage to the property itself as fire hydrants would be installed. Having these fire hydrants so close will help prevent sensitive vegetation from being destroyed in the case of wildfires.”
The water authority said construction on the plan is still very far out.
“We are still in the very early stages of design so we will probably not see construction for another 2 years,” Everette said.
