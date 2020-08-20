SCDNR approves plan for water main on Lewis Ocean Bays Preserve

“SCDNR is very pleased with the agreement reached on an easement at Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve that will allow Grand Strand Water and Sewage Authority to install a waterline. With the agreement, the installation will have the least amount of impact on the heritage preserve as possible. The line will be on the very outer edge of the preserve, and trees will not be removed unless it is absolutely necessary. Additionally, this waterline provides an advantage to the property itself as fire hydrants would be installed. Having these fire hydrants so close will help prevent sensitive vegetation from being destroyed in the case of wildfires.”