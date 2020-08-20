SC Supreme Court to hear case regarding funds allocated by McMaster for private schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding a lawsuit against Governor Henry McMaster, who allocated funds to help students attend private schools across the state.
In July, McMaster decided to use most of the $32 million of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to provide grants to families who wish to send students to an independent school in South Carolina. These grants were called SAFE grants.
However, the plan was temporarily blocked after a lawsuit was filed against McMaster and the state regarding these funds. The lawsuit was initially filed by Dr. Thomasena Adams against Gov. McMaster and the State of South Carolina, but an Orangeburg circuit judge dropped the state from the lawsuit.
Arguments will be heard at the state Supreme Court on September 28.
