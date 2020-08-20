S.C. reports rise in new unemployment claims over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three consecutive weeks reporting the lowest initial claims for unemployment received since the pandemic began, the state reported on Thursday morning an increase over the past week.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported 7,255 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits in the week that ended on Saturday. That was an increase of 1,334 claims from the week prior, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
Over the last 22 weeks, a total of 719,704 people have filed their first unemployment claims.
Charleston County had the third-highest number of claims, at 440; behind Greenville and Richland Counties, which both reported more than 670 claims.
The agency has paid more than $3.81 billion in a combination of state and federal benefits, Biance said.
Last week’s report listed a total of 5,921 claims, which represented the lowest number of claims filed since the pandemic began. It was the third consecutive week in which the state’s claims set a new record low since the pandemic began back in mid-March.
Still, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said that to put things in perspective, that 5,921 total was still three times higher than pre-pandemic weekly claims.
