Police called after body found in marsh in Cherry Grove area
By Brad Dickerson | August 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 12:37 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a body was found in the marsh in the Cherry Grove area Thursday morning, according to North Myrtle Beach officials.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling said a woman, possibly in her 50s, was found floating in the marsh around the 6000 block of Nixon Street at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dowling said police are in the process of identifying the victim and working to determine what happened.

