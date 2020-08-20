Police ask for help in search for missing Myrtle Beach man last seen in July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is reaching out to the community for help finding a man who has not been seen or heard from since July.
Kristopher Skye Bowling, who also goes by the name Skye, was last seen on July 27 in the area of Hadley Circle in the Market Common.
He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and has multiple tattoos on his arms.
A police report shows that his family has not heard from him and has not been able to contact him since July 27.
“The C/P (complainant) stated the victim has not been posting anything on Snapchat or Instagram and hasn’t been on Facebook… which is unusual for him,” according to the police report.
It goes on to say that all family members are trying to find him and every time they try to call his phone, the call is rejected.
Anyone with information on Bowling’s disappearance is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
