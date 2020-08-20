North Myrtle Beach police searching for kidnapping suspect

North Myrtle Beach police searching for kidnapping suspect
Fernando Vasquez-Cortes (Source: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff | August 20, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 4:54 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police is asking the community to be on the lookout for a kidnapping suspect.

Fernando Vasquez-Cortes, also known as “Manny,” is wanted for an alleged kidnapping. The details of the case have not been released.

Authorities said he may be in the North Myrtle Beach/Little River area.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376. You can remain anonymous.

