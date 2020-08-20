North Myrtle Beach leaders stand by ordinance to curb ‘predatory towing'

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach leaders say they’re standing by a new proposed ordinance aimed at ending ‘predatory towing.'
As written, the original ordinance didn’t require a police officer to be present for towing a vehicle without the owner’s knowledge, which may have contributed to many illegal tow practices in the city.
In the proposed new towing ordinance, if a wrecker is towing a person’s vehicle without their knowledge, a police officer and the private property owner or agent of record must be present for a towing to occur.
The changes to the ordinance has some people wondering if requiring law enforcement to be present for the towing would put constraints on the police department’s time.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling says not only is the police department prepared to be directly involved in the towing process, it was their idea.
Dowling noted there have been incidents where some wrecker companies questionably towed a car, then impounded the vehicle outside the city limits.
This creates a huge time inconvenience for all parties involved, especially the police department, because they have to get involved outside of their jurisdiction.
“The city police are called out to sort of negotiate the situation,” Dowling said. “So then we’re out of the county and don’t have any police authority. All we can do is get in a verbal altercation with the towing company and the owner. [In the end], we walk away looking bad and the owner ends up walking away normally having to pay the fee.”
Dowling says another big change with the new ordinance is how the paperwork is handled for the tow. He added the responding officer will be in control of the forms instead of the towing company, but only if the officer determines the tow is legit.
The city feels collectively, the ordinance will help put an end to unethical practices with tows that shouldn’t have occurred.
Gause’s Towing and Recovery, Inc. serves the Grand Strand area, mostly in North Myrtle Beach.
The owner, James Gause, says predatory towing is a big problem in the area and having a police presence will help ensure all wreckers are playing by the same city rules.
He says some wreckers are concerned about the new ordinance passing, worried it’ll impact their response time for tows because they’ll have to wait for police officers to arrive.
But Gause disagrees.
“When we allow companies to do predatory towing and nobody stops them, it grows,” Gause said. “So if the city of North Myrtle Beach is serious about this, they need to pass these laws, hold everyone accountable, and everyone on the same playing field.”
Some North Myrtle Beach residents say based on what they’re seeing in the city, the new ordinance is needed.
“Sometimes, they’ll just tow you and charge you ridiculous amounts of money when you had every right to park where you were parking,” said Joann Giordano, manager at 45th Avenue Deli in North Myrtle Beach.
The first reading for this new ordinance passed, but there’s still more work to be done.
After those meetings take place, Dowling says city council will have a workshop to discuss the proposed ordinance further.
