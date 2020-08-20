New online UofSC COVID-19 Dashboard as students begin classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Classes begin Thursday, Aug. 20 for University of South Carolina students. This, as concerns grow over clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks on college campuses from coast to coast.
Ahead of the start of classes at UofSC – many of them in-person – you can now access the latest campus coronavirus numbers on the university’s website.
The new COVID-19 Dashboard will reflect the current conditions for the UofSC Columbia campus with data being collected each week from Thursday to Thursday.
That information includes the campus status – right now showing as .27, which is being considered the “new normal.” That status is based off of a breakdown of numbers.
You’ll notice the total number of cases to date on campus and the total number of active cases. It also indicates how much of the available quarantine space is currently in use.
Additionally, the online tracker shows you the number of courses being offered online versus the number of courses being offered face-to-face or a mix of both.
For undergraduate students, 61% of classes will be in-person or a combination of the two.
To view the dashboard click here.
