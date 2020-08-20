New jobs coming to Effingham after wood pellet manufacturer invests $5.4 million

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A wood pellet manufacturer has announced plans to open a new facility in Effingham, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
The more than $5.4 million investment by Effingham Pellets is expected to create about ten jobs, officials said.
Effingham Pellets, a subsidiary of Charles Ingram Lumber Company, manufactures and distributes wood pellets to be burned in place of coal at power plants across Europe, according to the governor’s office.
Operations are expected to be online by June 2021.
Effingham Pellets has a listed address of 4905 Ingram Bypass in Effingham.
