‘It takes a village‘: HCS principal says first day of face-to-face LEAP day instruction a success

“LEAP days gives us the advantage of having a small group,” Coy said. “It really is a great way to try out these procedures, see how they work or if we need to tweek anything. We feel good about it, so if we have to possibly move into hybrid learning, we have processes and procedures we have tried our with smaller group of students. Teachers have been on a steep learning curve and they have risen to the occasion. There’s a phrase ‘it takes a village’ and we really feel like we’re apart of one.”