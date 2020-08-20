‘It takes a village‘: HCS principal says first day of face-to-face LEAP day instruction a success

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time since March, some Horry County students were able to return back to the school grounds.
The school district invited about 8,000 students to attend a five-day statewide LEAP Day program, to keep them academically ahead for the 2020 school year.
Director of Strategic Communications and Community Engagement for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, said 2,581 students were confirmed to attend the LEAP days, but they haven’t yet received the final headcount from each school.
Bourcier said the first day back for students and staff inside of the schools, overall, was a success, and Burgess Elementary School Principal Samantha Coy agreed.
“It was a wonderful day and it went smooth,” Coy said. “Our staff was amazing, they learned the new procedures very quickly. Kids were learning and focused.”
Coy said out of the 200 students invited, 69 showed up for the first LEAP day.
She said teachers implemented lots of changes for face-to-face-instruction to ensure kids were safely learning, which included making sure kids wore their face masks, washed their hands and learned the purpose of floor markings and cones, as a way to keep their six-feet distance.
“That was a big focus with the children today, to really teach them those procedures,” Coy said. “We have sea turtles at the school that are six feet apart, teaching kids to let the person in front of you move to next turtle before you move to the next turtle. The students wore masks and the teachers wore masks.”
Other safety measures the elementary school implemented include:
- Keeping students desks six-feet apart
- Having students working in their own individual personal workspace
- Ensuring kids and teachers washed their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer
Coy does foresee one possible challenge when hybrid instruction does begin and that’s the arrival and dismissal process for students.
“Our arrival and dismissive procedures take a little bit longer now,”Coy said. ”Because we’re calling names and they’re coming through the school from the classrooms. As we think about an increase [in the number of students inside the schools], we’re thinking about ways we can get kids moving a little bit earlier so it’s not keeping parents too long.
About 750 elementary students attend Burgess Elementary school during a normal school year.
Coy said Thursday’s dismissal process, with 69 students, took about 30 minutes, which she said is normal on the first day back. She added that during a typical school year, the arrival and dismissals are usual a 20-minute process.
One question some parents wanted to know is how kids are adjusting to wearing masks inside of the schools because they didn’t feel children would keep their face coverings on.
Coy said to her surprise, the elementary students understood the mask policy and kept them on without any disturbance.
“When I thought about young children as young as five wearing a masks, I also wondered,” Coy said. “Because even as adults wearing masks, it can be uncomfortable and warm. But [the kids] came out of their cars wearing masks and followed the procedures all day.”
Coy said staff also implemented their safety procedures so students could eat a meal.
“We made sure before meals were served, the desks were wiped, students were in their own space and washed their hands first,” Coy said.
Meanwhile, the district is watching closely how face-to-face instruction works out in case they start off the school year with a hybrid learning environment.
“[Having the LEAP days] is a good idea for us to get things rolling,” Bourcier said. “[Helps us] prepare for the larger amount of students that potentially could be coming through the school buildings.”
“LEAP days gives us the advantage of having a small group,” Coy said. “It really is a great way to try out these procedures, see how they work or if we need to tweek anything. We feel good about it, so if we have to possibly move into hybrid learning, we have processes and procedures we have tried our with smaller group of students. Teachers have been on a steep learning curve and they have risen to the occasion. There’s a phrase ‘it takes a village’ and we really feel like we’re apart of one.”
According to the school board, 13,377 students are enrolled in the virtual program for the upcoming school year.
The district is relying on DHEC’s Disease Activity Report at the end of the month, on August 31, to determine if students can return back to the classrooms safely on Sept. 8.
DHEC’s latest report showed that Horry County was at a ‘medium level’ spread for the coronavirus. At that level, Horry County Schools would be eligible to go into a hybrid learning environment, which includes two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of learning at home.
