Hill, Horn share excitement to compete on day two of Gamecock camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ready to compete in his home state. Gamecock football graduate transfer, Collin Hill, used to shine under center at Dorman.
“Excited to be here and play in my home state,” said Hill.
Hill set school records in high school before leaving to begin his college career at Colorado State.
He quarterbacked under the current Gamecock offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo. Bobo joined Carolina this offseason to run the offense. And, Hill, opted to follow.
“I knew change was coming,” added Hill. “Met with the coach out there and knew it was time for me to move on. I was not sure what that was going to look like.”
That was until Bobo and Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp called.
“I was super excited,” mentioned Hill. “They asked if I wanted to come on a visit and need to see anything. I was like, no, I’m good. As long as the offense, we’re doing similar stuff, you know I’m ready to come back home.”
It’s been a process to get back on the field. The Gamecock quarterback has been rehabbing from an ACL injury, the third of his career. Hill’s happy to report he’s healthy, near home, and ready to work with his new teammates.
“When I first got here, you feel like a freshman almost,” said Hill. “It’s all new to you. IT was very interesting, especially not being out here for spring ball, too. You’re just not around the guys a lot.
“It’s been good to start building relationships with people,” continued Hill. “We got a great quarterback room. We all get along really well. I think we got a good offense.”
On day two of camp Tuesday, Muschamp liked what he saw from both sides of the ball.
“I’m really pleased with the explosive plays offensively today,” said Muschamp. “We had a lot of what we would call ‘deny the ball’ third-down defense and when there was a lot of man coverage and (the offense) won in man coverage, and that was very pleasing to see. The receivers hit a bunch of big plays today. It’s great for the offense, but defensively we’ve got to eliminate that, but we have been good at getting our hands on the ball and being disruptive on the ball as far as turnovers are concerned in the last two days.”
“But what I really took from today was the explosive plays, which was very pleasing to see,” continued Muschamp. “You have to win in one-on-one coverage in this league and that’s the number one quality they look for in the NFL. In our league, you’re going to face a lot of man coverage and you’ve got to win one-on-one. I saw that today for the first time in a while across the board at the receiver position.”
On the defensive side, Gamecock junior defensive back, Jaycee Horn sets the bar high for the secondary. He expects them to be among the best in the nation. It’s a unit anchor by Horn and fellow junior cornerback Israel Mukuamu.
“I feel like as a secondary, [when] we take that next step, we definitely can be the best secondary in the nation,” said Horn. “I’m just excited to get out there and compete.
Opponents seem to shy away from Horn’s direction. In Horn’s first two seasons, only 100 passes were thrown his way, targeting his receiver.
This fall, he looks to continue to put his best foot forward. He’s grateful the SEC moves forward despite looming concerns around the virus.
“It’s kind of nerve-racking as a player, the thought of you might not be out there,” added Horn. “Like coach says, we get to practice. A lot of kids right now don’t get to practice.”
Horn’s ready to prove this season he’s to take his game to the next level, the NFL.
“I would be lying to you as a competitor to say that that’s not in the back of my head,” said Horn. “That’s what you grew up dreaming about since I picked up a football. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day—none of the mock drafts matter. None of the recognition matters, you still have to put that tape on the field.”
