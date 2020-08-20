Grand Strand youth golfer receives player of the year honor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local youth golfer Madison Messimer is starting to make a name for herself.
The 13-year-old recently won the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour Championship at Pine Needles Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.
She had eight birdies on the final day to win by eight strokes. Messimer won all four Major Championships this year, becoming the first junior to do so in the history of the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour.
She has won seven out of the nine Peggy Kirk Bell events she played in this year and was named the Order of Merit Player of the Year.
“It just means a lot because all of my hard work has paid off,” said junior golfer Madison Messimer.” Since my new swing change, I’ve played really well and there’s so many good girls that were competing in the tournament so it just meant a lot to win.”
Messimer is the number one ranked player in the Carolinas for the Class of 2025 according to Carolina Golf Association rankings.
