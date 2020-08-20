Gamecocks’ Staley joins SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has joined the newly created SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice.
The council will consist of a diverse group of student-athletes, administrators, coaches, and SEC staff.
“An important movement has been ignited around the equitable treatment of all underrepresented minorities, and the SEC is determined to be a leader in the pursuit of meaningful and lasting change,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With the Council as our guide, we will develop an action agenda built on the foundation that all are created equal and ensure this truth echoes across our stadiums, our arenas, our campuses, our communities, our states and our nation.”
The council will work to identify resources, come up with strategies, and help with the implementation that will ultimately promote racial equality and social justice, while fostering diversity, helping overcome racism, and pursuing non-discrimination in intercollegiate athletics.
University of South Carolina Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Julian Williams will join Staley on the council as well.
Here’s a list of the head coaches from each sport and administrators from around the SEC who have been named to the council.
University Administrators
- University of Alabama - Dr. James King, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Culverhouse College of Business & Faculty Athletics Representative
- University of Arkansas - Derita Ratcliffe, Deputy Director of Athletics & Senior Woman Administrator
- Auburn University - Allen Greene, Director of Athletics
- University of Florida - Dr. Chris Hass, Associate Provost for Academic & Faculty Affairs
- University of Georgia - Darrice Griffin, Deputy Director of Athletics
- University of Kentucky - Melissa Gleason, Executive Associate Director of Athletics & Chief Financial Officer
- Louisiana State University - Dr. Dereck Rovaris, Vice Provost for Diversity & Chief Diversity Officer
- University of Mississippi - Dr. Charlotte Fant Pegues, Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
- Mississippi State University - Dr. Angel Brutus, Assistant Director of Athletics in Counseling and Sport Psychology Services
- University of Missouri - Kamrhan Farwell, Vice Chancellor for Communications & Marketing
- University of South Carolina - Julian Williams, Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
- University of Tennessee - Tyvi Small, Vice Chancellor for Diversity & Engagement
- Texas A&M University - Michael Thompson, Deputy Director of Athletics
- Vanderbilt University - Dr. Candice Storey Lee, Director of Athletics
Head Coaches
- Baseball - Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt University
- Men’s Basketball - Cuonzo Martin, University of Missouri
- Women’s Basketball - Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina
- Equestrian - Meghan Boenig, University of Georgia
- Football - Derek Mason, Vanderbilt University
- Men’s Golf - Nick Clinard, Auburn University
- Women’s Golf - Ginger Brown-Lemm, Mississippi State University
- Gymnastics - Tim Garrison, University of Kentucky
- Soccer - G. Guerrieri, Texas A&M University
- Softball - Pat Murphy, University of Alabama
- Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving
- Neil Harper, University of Arkansas
- Anthony Nesty, University of Florida
- Men’s Tennis - Bryan Shelton, University of Florida
- Women’s Tennis - Allison Ojeda, University of Tennessee
- Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Lonnie Greene, University of Kentucky
- Connie Price-Smith, Ole Miss
- Volleyball - Fran Flory, LSU
