Florence County company announces expansion, creation of new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County company announced on Thursday it will be expanding its operations and creating dozens of new jobs.
SteelFab, Inc., which provides welding, coating, assembly, fabrication and other services for steel products throughout the United States, will begin its expansion in 2021 at its facility on Steel Road.
RELATED LINK | SteelFab Careers
It will increase the company’s overall capacity for cutting, drilling and fabrication of structural steel. The expansion will also allow the business to create a third production line and relocate two existing lines.
“SteelFab, Inc. has been a member of Florence County’s business community for decades, and we look forward to its continued growth and success for decades to come,” said Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.
The company’s more than $5 million investment will create 28 new jobs.
The overall expansion is expected to be completed by 2025.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.