Florence airport officials ‘remain hopeful’ American Airlines suspension won’t end relationship

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Florence Regional Airport “remain hopeful” they can retain their relationship with American Airlines after the air carrier announced it would drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October, Florence included.
American said its schedule covering Oct. 7 through Nov. 3 will drop flights to those cities, which also includes Sioux City, Iowa and Springfield, Illinois, according to the Associated Press.
“While this is certainly detrimental news to our region, we remain hopeful that this will not be the end of a long relationship with American Airlines,” according to a statement from Florence Regional Airport.
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel, the AP reported. Airlines and their labor unions are seeking billions in taxpayer relief.
Florence airport’s management team has reached out to local, state and federal representatives “to ensure that they understand the impact this decision will have on our local economy and we encourage the community to do so as well,” the statement read in part.
Airport staff will continue normal hours of operation, according to Florence Regional officials.
