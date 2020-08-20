FIRST ALERT: Rinse and repeat forecast continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another day filled with scattered showers and storms as we approach the end of the work week.
Today’s forecast seems like a rinse and repeat of yesterday with shower and storm chances from the morning hours until the evening and overnight hours tonight. While today will not be a washout, the chances of showers and storms remain at 40% with a good chance for coverage at times throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s with the humidity making it feel even worse, especially after the showers and storms.
Our forecast remains very similar through Saturday with rain chances at 30-40% over the next two days. We will continue to remind you to keep any plans you have. I don’t see any day being a complete washout by any means. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s through the weekend as we slowly begin to dry out by Sunday.
While the rain chances start to decrease, the humidity doesn’t look to ease up anytime soon. Temperatures are not extremely hot but the humidity will send the heat index well into the 90s through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.