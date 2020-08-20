FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Friday, drying trend this weekend

FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Friday, drying trend this weekend
Tomorrow's Forecast (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson | August 20, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:31 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll wrap up this work week with the chance of more scattered showers and storms. Another rinse and repeat day is in store for Friday, with hit or miss showers and storms possible once again tomorrow afternoon. It definitely won’t be a day with widespread rain, but hit or miss storms will be possible into Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast (Source: WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, a drying trend will begin to take shape. Only a few isolated hit or miss showers and storms will be possible this weekend. By Sunday, only a 20% chance of rain is expected with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. This trend will continue into early next week as Monday continues to look mostly dry, hot and humid.

Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.