Reports of a ‘domestic incident’ led to investigation in Aynor area, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – Reports of a domestic incident led to an active investigation that lasted for several hours Tuesday in Aynor, officials with the Horry County Police Department said.
According to HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov, officers were called to a location on Seventh Avenue in Galivants Ferry just outside of Aynor around 11:11 a.m. on Aug. 18 for reports of a domestic incident.
One person was arrested after briefly fleeing from police and refusing to be taken into custody, Moskov said.
As officers were on scene, they noted several “suspicious items” and the investigation began, she added. Seventh Avenue at Bay Street was closed to traffic during the investigation.
That investigation continued into the evening and one additional person was arrested as a result, according to Moskov. By 8:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
“There is no risk to the community associated with this case, and no other individuals are wanted in connection,” according to the HCPD.
Further information will be released as it becomes available, Moskov said.
