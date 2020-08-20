Dillon police search for vehicle believed to be involved in hit-and-run

Dillon police search for vehicle believed to be involved in hit-and-run
A white late-90s model Ford Explorer believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene. (Source: Dillon Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 20, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:26 AM

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run investigation.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of W. Harrison Street and N. 1st Avenue, police said.

According to authorities, a white late-90s model Ford Explorer believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene.

Dillon police posted a video of the vehicle in question on Facebook Thursday morning.

If you have any information, contact Capt. Ryan Berry with Dillon police at (843) 774-0051, ext. 1011 or (843) 632-0277.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.