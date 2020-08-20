Dillon police search for vehicle believed to be involved in hit-and-run

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run investigation.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of W. Harrison Street and N. 1st Avenue, police said.
According to authorities, a white late-90s model Ford Explorer believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene.
Dillon police posted a video of the vehicle in question on Facebook Thursday morning.
If you have any information, contact Capt. Ryan Berry with Dillon police at (843) 774-0051, ext. 1011 or (843) 632-0277.
