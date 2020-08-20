DHEC: Almost 900 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in S.C., 42 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 896 new cases of COVID-19, and 42 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 108,146 and those who have died to 2,289, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 39 new cases registered and three additional deaths, according to DHEC. Florence County had 52 new cases and two additional deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wedneday statewide was 5,877 and the percent positive was 15.2%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,208 inpatient hospital beds, 8,325 are in use for a 81.55% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,108 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 272 are in ICU and 170 are ventilated.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 277 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly, according to state health officials. Click here to find a mobile testing clinic event near you.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
