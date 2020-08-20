COVID-19 forces NC State University to move undergraduate classes online

We also understand that some students who decided to live in residence halls on campus this semester may not be interested in staying if all their courses are all online. Others are concerned about remaining in residence housing given the spread of COVID-19 in the broader community. If you choose to move home, you can cancel your University Housing contract with no penalty, and you will be reimbursed the prorated amount for housing and dining based on the number of days you lived on campus. More information from University Housing and University Dining is forthcoming.